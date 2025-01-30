AC Milan goalkeeper Maignan admits "morale low" after Dinamo Zagreb defeat

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan admits morale is low after their Champions League defeat at Dinamo Zagreb.

The result leaves Milan in the Champions League playoffs round.

Maignan said afterwards: “We made a mistake, we could have finished in the top 8. A game to forget, we should have done better. Morale is low, but we have to react immediately for the upcoming game.

"We can’t give up, we are Milan. Tonight we did poorly, we have to move forward and try not to repeat the mistakes.

“It’s not over, we wanted to do better and finish well in the Champions League. We know that in these moments, it’s difficult but we must never give up”.

