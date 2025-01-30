Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
AC Milan attacker Pulisic "cannot explain" Dinamo Zagreb defeat
AC Milan attacker Christian Pulisic declared defeat at Dinamo Zagreb wasn't good enough.

Milan's defeat still left the Rossonero in the Champions League playoff places.

Pulisic told Sky Italia afterwards:  "We have to play better.

"We always put ourselves in difficulty in the first half, so it becomes difficult to change the game. We can also make mistakes, but we have to win more duels... We have to play better in general. 

"We are trying to change this thing, we would like to have more continuity. Today however I cannot explain it."

On the upcoming derby, he added: "This weekend we have a great opportunity against Inter."

