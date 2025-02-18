Spurs made attempt to trump AC Milan to Gimenez signing

Tottenham reportedly made a last-minute push to sign Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez before his move to AC Milan in January.

The 23-year-old wasted no time making an impact, scoring the decisive goal on his first start for Milan in a 1-0 victory over Verona.

Gimenez joined the Serie A giants for £25million after Feyenoord agreed to a mid-season sale, following the player’s strong desire to move.

According to Calciomercato, Spurs made a late attempt to hijack the transfer as they scrambled for attacking reinforcements.

Ange Postecoglou ultimately secured Mathys Tel on loan with an option to buy for £45m, though negotiations were tense in the final days.

Despite their efforts, Tottenham missed out on Gimenez, who now faces his former club in the Champions League play-off second leg.