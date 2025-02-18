AC Milan defender Tomori: Feyenoord clash about attitude

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori feels their clash with Feyenoord will be all about attitude.

Milan host Feyenoord in the second-leg of their Champions League round 16 tie needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

Advertisement Advertisement

“We must take the field with the right attitude and the same desire to win that we always have,” Tomori said at his media preview.

“We know that the first leg didn’t go as we wanted, but tomorrow we know exactly what we have to do: win by two goals. We are ready and motivated to win.”

On Kyle Walker's early impact, he said: “Kyle and I talk all the time. He has brought some calm and experience.

“I think the whole team knows his quality and the trophies he has won, and we are happy to have him with us. When he speaks, everyone listens because we know the player he is.

“He’s not like Ibra,” he added, smiling.

“He has a different approach, but he is still growing within this team. Since he arrived, he has done a great job.”