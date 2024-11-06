Tribal Football
Most Read
AC Milan coach Fonseca: Leao starts at Real Madrid; honour to face them
REVEALED: Ten Hag was unhappy with Man Utd signing Zirkzee, Ugarte
Real Madrid legend Marcelo releases statement after Fluminense blow-up: Truth will come out
Amorim wants Man Utd to bring back Carreras

Ex-Real Madrid GM Valdano: Ancelotti must take responsibility; Kroos missed

Carlos Volcano
Ex-Real Madrid GM Valdano: Ancelotti must take responsibility; Kroos missed
Ex-Real Madrid GM Valdano: Ancelotti must take responsibility; Kroos missedLaLiga
Former Real Madrid GM Jorge Valdano says Carlo Ancelotti must take responsibility for the team's crisis.

Real are reeling after a 3-1 Champions League defeat at home to AC Milan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Valdano later said on Movistar+: "The coach has a responsibility. Whenever there is no order, the coach has some responsibility. There are individual responsibilities, there are great players who have not reached their best moment. And there is responsibility in the design of the squad.

"There is not much balance. (Toni) Kroos' departure was underestimated and it is in the centre of the pitch where the team does not find balance and Kroos' presence was curative. He gave the team patience when it needed it, quickness of mind when it was necessary to accelerate.

"There are many things that Madrid has lost without Kroos and it is not able to compensate for it without one of the best players in the world."

Mentions
Champions LeagueLaLigaKroos ToniAncelotti CarloValdano JorgeReal MadridAC Milan
Related Articles
Real Madrid chief Butragueno: We must admit we're not in good moment
Real Madrid goalkeeper Lunin: AC Milan defeat inexplicable!
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: We're disorganised; we must be worried