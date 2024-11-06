Ex-Real Madrid GM Valdano: Ancelotti must take responsibility; Kroos missed

Former Real Madrid GM Jorge Valdano says Carlo Ancelotti must take responsibility for the team's crisis.

Real are reeling after a 3-1 Champions League defeat at home to AC Milan.

Valdano later said on Movistar+: "The coach has a responsibility. Whenever there is no order, the coach has some responsibility. There are individual responsibilities, there are great players who have not reached their best moment. And there is responsibility in the design of the squad.

"There is not much balance. (Toni) Kroos' departure was underestimated and it is in the centre of the pitch where the team does not find balance and Kroos' presence was curative. He gave the team patience when it needed it, quickness of mind when it was necessary to accelerate.

"There are many things that Madrid has lost without Kroos and it is not able to compensate for it without one of the best players in the world."