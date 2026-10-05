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Obaje sets Champions League target after NPFL goal milestone

Obaje sets Champions League target after NPFL goal milestone
Obaje sets Champions League target after NPFL goal milestoneČTK / imago sportfotodienst / SHENGOLPIXS

Rangers International striker Godwin Obaje has set his sights on winning the CAF Champions League before bringing his playing career to an end.

The veteran forward recently entered the record books after reaching 101 Nigeria Premier Football League goals.

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Obaje reached the landmark 100-goal mark during Rangers’ 1-0 away victory over Warri Wolves in a rescheduled Matchday 2 fixture in Ozoro, Delta State.

Having achieved the milestone, he said now wants to crown his career by helping the Flying Antelopes conquer Africa.

“I’m happy that my team, Rangers, recognised my contributions to the club by presenting me with the plaque,” Obaje told Completesports.

“But I’m not surprised because I know that Rangers is a traditional team in the country, a team with good structure and fantastic management, headed by Barrister Amobi Ezeaku, who is well versed in football management and player motivation.

“Winning the CAF Champions League title is my target for now, but let’s reach the group stage first. From there, we see what God can do for us next.”

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