Man City uncertainty could open door for Northern Ireland's Charles

Pierce Charles could be putting himself in the Manchester City conversation at exactly the right time.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper has impressed since joining QPR on loan by earning regular Championship football - and he is strengthening his position with Northern Ireland on the international scene.

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He saved a penalty from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in a 1-0 win over Georgia last week and then kept another clean sheet against Hungary. His increasing convincing body of work could yet create an opportunity for Charles to return to Man City with a bigger role in mind.

With uncertainty hanging over City because of their Premier League charges, Charles has a chance to put himself firmly into the club's thinking for the future.

His ceiling has always been considered high at City, but this season is providing the sort of senior experience that is proving he can handle the demands of regular first-team football.

His loan has been celebrated as a major success by QPR, while his performances for Northern Ireland are adding another layer to his development. The timing could prove significant.

City have been found guilty of 114 of the 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League following its investigation into alleged financial rule breaches between 2009 and 2018.

City deny wrongdoing and are expected to appeal. No final punishment has been determined, but potential sanctions could include points deductions, financial penalties, transfer restrictions or even relegation.

A severe punishment could also lead to changes within City's squad.

There is already speculation that Gianluigi Donnarumma could become one of the high-profile exits if City's appeals fail and the club are hit particularly hard.

That could create an opportunity for Charles as his QPR displays and continued progress with Northern Ireland are putting him in the frame.