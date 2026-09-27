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Buter rues missed chances as Sporting Lagos held by Barau

Buter rues missed chances as Sporting Lagos held by Barau
Buter rues missed chances as Sporting Lagos held by BarauČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Shengolpixs

Sporting Lagos head coach Jeffrey Buter expressed disappointment after his side were held to a 1-1 draw by Barau FC in Saturday’s Nigeria Premier Football League clash at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

The visitors took the lead just before half-time through Joseph Atule’s penalty after Stanley Oganbor was fouled inside the box.

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Sporting Lagos responded after the break, with Sodiq Ayoade finding the equaliser for the hosts. Both sides created chances to snatch a winner, but neither could make the breakthrough.

The result kept Barau top of the NPFL standings and unbeaten, while Buter felt Sporting Lagos deserved all three points.

“Yeah, disappointing, like you said. I think we deserved more than a draw. We should have won this game,” Buter told the club’s media.

“I think another day, the officiating is better, I think we get maximum points from this game. I am happy with the fight and courage.

“Fatigue is part of the game. I think we created chances, but we didn’t score early enough and the opponent took what they got,” Buter said.

“But again, the fight and resilience to get something, you are going to need it in another game.

“We wanted to start strong like we did against Inter Lagos. We just have to keep fighting.”

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