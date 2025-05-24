Late Pyramids goal holds Sundowns in CAF Champions League final

The Sundowns and Pyramids head into the second leg on level terms

A last-minute goal courtesy of Walid El Karti enabled Egyptian side Pyramids to snatch a 1-1 draw against South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg final of the CAF Champions League at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Masandawana had looked set to take a slim advantage from the game after they took the lead in the 54th minute when Lucas Ribeiro produced individual brilliance to find the back of the net. However, with seconds left, Walid El Karti stunned Sundowns with a clinical finish to tie the game at 1-1 heading into the return leg final at 30 June Stadium in Cairo on Sunday, June 1st.

Eying their second CAF Champions League trophy having won it in 2016, Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso paraded a strong starting XI. Ronwen Williams started between the sticks; Khuliso Mudau, Grant Kekana and Mosa Lebusa played in the backline of three players; Lucas Ribeiro, Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende, and Aubrey Modiba reinforced the midfield; Brazilian Arthur de Oliveira Sales took up the striking role assisted by Tashreeq Matthews from the right wing.

Meanwhile, Pyramids coach Krunoslav Jurcic kept faith with goalkeeper Ahmed El Shenawy, and he was shielded by Mohamed Hamdy, Ahmed Samy, Mahmoud Marei and Mohamed Chibi while the midfield revolved around Ibrahim Adel, Blati Toure, Mohanad Lasheen and Ahmed Atef; DR Congo international Fiston Mayele, who was influential when the Egyptian outfit defeated Orlando Pirates 3-2 in the quarter-finals, started up front alongside Moroccan dangerman Walid El Karti.

A shot from the match CAF Media

With only five minutes played, Pyramids almost stunned the home crowd when Mayele combined with Walid El Karti but the former's right-footed shot was blocked by Lebusa.

Two minutes later, Sundowns threatened for the first time in the game when Mudau weaved in a cross inside the box, but El Shenawy did well to clear the danger despite the ball taking a deflection.

In the 20th minute, Brazilian Oliveira Sales fired a right-footed rocket onto the far post as Sundowns came close to breaking the deadlock in Soweto.

Three minutes later, Sundowns suffered a scare after their keeper Williams went down injured requiring medical attention. However, the Bafana Bafana custodian returned to the delight of the Yellow Army which had filled the stadium.

Pyramids threatened once again when Mohanad Lasheen squared to Ibrahim Adel, who controlled the ball outside the box and unleashed a powerful effort but Williams made a superb save to prevent the visitors from taking the lead.

The momentum immediately swung in Sundowns’ favour, with Arthur Sales finding himself unmarked from outside the box after a counter-attacking move initiated by Tashreeq Matthews, but his left-footed shot missed the target.

However, Matthews - who was injured by Ahmed Samy while surging forward - couldn’t stand the pain and was replaced by Jayden Adams towards the end of the first half.

The last meaningful chance of the first half fell to Sundowns in the 44th minute. Marcelo Allende crossed the ball into the box from the right wing, but despite being unmarked, Arthur Sales headed wide, to squander another scoring opportunity for the Brazilians. There was nothing to separate the two sides as they went into the break tied 0-0.

A shot from the match CAF Media

Pyramids started the second period on the wrong footing after Ahmed Atef committed a hard foul on the advancing Arthur Sales in the 46th minute and was cautioned with a yellow card by Sudanese referee Mahmoud Ismail.

Six minutes later, Lucas Ribeiro Costa opened the scoring for Sundowns against the run of play. The attacking midfielder weaved his way into the box, before striking the ball with his left foot into the top corner past El-Shenawy.

The goal rejuvenated Sundowns as they continued to search for the second, and in the 57th minute, Mahmoud Marei committed a foul to interrupt their play moving forward before Ibrahim Adel committed yet another foul in a bid to slow down the South African giants.

Iqraam Rayners came close to making it 2-0 for Sundowns in the 68th minute when his superb right-footed shot was blocked by a Pyramid defender on its way to the net. Sundowns continued to attack, but Pyramids resorted to defensive play and on many occasions thwarted the home side.

The frustrating display by Pyramids prompted Cardoso to make his first change for Sundowns, with Namibia forward Peter Shalulile coming in for Rayners in the 78th minute before Arthur Sales was withdrawn for Neo Maema in a bid to try and unlock their opponent's defensive style of play and double their advantage.

Pyramids responded with a substitution of their own; Ahmed Atef, who had already been booked in the first half, was withdrawn for Ramadan Sobhi with only 10 minutes left until the final whistle. Cardoso then rested goalscorer Ribeiro for Thapelo Morena as Sundowns failed to add to their tally.

Pyramids almost levelled matters in the 78th minute when Ahmed Samy hit a shot from outside the box with his right foot but Williams made another wonderful save to deny the Egyptians.

Pyramids then pulled out Mayele for Marwan Hamdi and he turned the provider, setting up Walid El Karti to score and hand them the away goal heading into the return leg of the final.

The match stats Flashscore