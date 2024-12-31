Watzke: Klopp and I will NEVER discuss Borussia Dortmund again

Borussia Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke says Jurgen Klopp remains a friend.

However, given Klopp's role with Red Bull and Leipzig, discussions about BVB are now ruled out, admits Watzke.

Advertisement Advertisement

He revealed to BILD: "I am and will always remain his friend. Jurgen has done a lot for Borussia Dortmund, and that must be respected.

"The only thing that I regret is that I can no longer talk to him about Borussia Dortmund. That will never happen again.

"Jurgen knows very well that at Borussia Dortmund he could have chosen his position almost freely. But I think he no longer wanted to manage just one team exclusively.

"It's a completely different thing if you take on a project with five or six clubs as a supervisor, or if you return to Borussia Dortmund. Red Bull? has much greater financial strength and a completely different structure. We have other things to offer. But if you once had something like that, it's legitimate to choose something different, a more global story."