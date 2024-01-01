Upamecano: Kompany great with Bayern Munich defenders

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano has sung the praises of coach Vincent Kompany.

The former Burnley boss has guided Bayern to the top of the Bundesliga table in his first season in charge.

After their thumping win against Stuttgart, Upamecano said: "He's a great coach, I'm very happy with him.

"He played in my position, he does a lot of video analysis with us, the defenders, he helps us a lot. I have confidence in myself this season and I give everything for him.

"I really like it. It's not always easy for us, the defenders, because we want to keep a clean sheet in every game. But the team supports each other a lot. I'm very happy with our game."