Thorup dismissed as Augsburg manager after 65 games

German Bundesliga club FC Augsburg have parted company with head coach Jess Thorup and sporting director Marko Jurendic. Sandro Wagner, who will leave the coaching staff of national coach Julian Nagelsmann at the German national football team in the summer, is the preferred candidate for the vacant coaching position.

On Friday, FC Augsburg made the final decision to part ways with head coach Jess Thorup and sporting director Marko Jurendic.

Thorup first took his place on the Fuggerstädter's coaching bench in October 2023. He had previously coached Danish record champions FC Copenhagen, among others. In 65 competitive matches with FCA, the Scandinavian averaged 1.32 points per match.

Decision was not "easy"

"We would like to thank Jess Thorup for his commitment to FC Augsburg over the past two years. Jess has fully identified with FCA at all times and has stabilised us over the last two years. The decision was anything but easy for us," Managing Director Michael Ströll is quoted as saying in a press release.

However, the Augsburg team"came to the conclusion after intensive reappraisal and discussions" that there had to be a change in the position of head coach in the interests of the"development and direction of our club":"We wish Jess and his family all the very best."

Ströll also justified the separation from sports director Jurendic with the desire for a new direction. After"weighing up all aspects", the club management"came to the conclusion" that they wanted to reorganise their sporting management.

Successor candidate Sandro Wagner

The new coach could now be Sandro Wagner, who has recently been linked with several clubs. He is said to have already turned down TSG Hoffenheim a few weeks ago.

One thing is certain: he believes his time as head coach has come."With the start of my football coach training in January, this goal has become increasingly clear to me," Wagner wrote when announcing his departure from the German Football Association (DFB).

Will Wagner move to Augsburg? ROLF VENNENBERND/DPA/dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP

Wagner's head coach experience is limited to one promotion to 3rd division with SpVgg Unterhaching (2021-23), but he is nevertheless considered a great talent and is also highly regarded by national coach Nagelsmann. He definitely misses being a coach at the club, Wagner told Der Spiegel:"I'm eager for everything that comes my way."