Stuttgart reject new Woltemade bid from Bayern Munich; price set

Stuttgart reject new Woltemade bid from Bayern Munich

VfB Stuttgart have rejected a new bid from Bayern Munich for Nick Woltemade.

Bayern are attempting to prise the centre-forward away from VfB this summer.

However, Sky Deutschland says their latest offer of €40m plus €5m in bonuses has fallen short of VfB's valuation.

The Swabians are insisting Woltemade won't leave for less than €80m. Woltemade's deal runs to 2028 and doesn't carry a buyout clause.

VfB are expecting Bayern to try again for the Germany U21 international next week.