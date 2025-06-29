Nick Woltemade makes transfer decision amid Chelsea and Bayern interest

Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade has reportedly told Chelsea that he has his heart set on a move to Bayern Munich this summer.

The 23-year-old starred for the Germany Under-21s at the EURO U21 tournament this summer, scoring six goals and providing three assists in his five games.

As a result, Woltemade has earned interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe, most notably Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

According to Sky Sports in Germany, the forward now has his heart set on a move to the German giants after talks with Vincent Kompany and their sporting management team of Max Eberl and Christoph Freund.

Bayern are yet to make an offer to Stuttgart for the 6′ 6″ but are understood to be working on a bid and will submit one as soon as possible.