Simons puts Prem clubs on alert as he requests RB Leipzig transfer

Paul Vegas
Simons puts Prem clubs on alert as he requests RB Leipzig transferČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Michael Taeger
Xavi Simons has made a transfer request to RB Leipzig.

The Holland midfielder has enjoyed an outstanding season with RBL in a struggling team.

Simons is on the radar of the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and former club Barcelona.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Simons has now submitted a transfer request ahead of the summer market.

The youngster wants a 'fresh challenge' and is seeking to join a Champions League regular.

Simons signed permanently with RBL in January from PSG, though has been in Leipzig for the past two seasons on-loan.

