Trent makes January decision on Real Madrid future

Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will not push to leave the club in January.

The England international has started just four LaLiga matches so far this season, raising questions over his long-term place in Madrid

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His bold call to leave Liverpool in 2025 has come under the microscope, as it has so far failed to deliver the impact he expected, with Jose Mourinho using him sparingly.

He's been tentatively linked with a sensational return to Anfield alongside a possible reunion with Xabi Alonso at Chelsea, but neither will happen in the mid-season market.

The 28-year-old knows he's behind Denzel Dumfries and club captain Fede Valverde in Mourinho's right-back pecking order, but he's determined to give it a few months to try and push his case.

If he moves at the end of the 2026/27 campaign, that would be two years into a five-year deal, and Real Madrid would still demand around £60 million.