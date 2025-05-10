RB Leipzig in contact with Real Madrid assistant coach Ancelotti Jr

Real Madrid assistant coach Davide Ancelotti is being lined up for a move to the Bundesliga.

Both Ancelotti and his father and head coach Carlo Ancelotti are expected to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Davide is expected to move out on his own and seek a senior post this summer.

And BILD says RB Leipzig are emerging as a potential option for Ancelotti Jr to launch his senior coaching career.

Ancelotti is not the favourite for the Leipzig job, with Oliver Glasner (Crystal Palace) and Cesc Fàbregas (Como) higher up on the wish list.

However, contact has been established between Ancelotti and RB Leipzig in recent days.