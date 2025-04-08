RB Leipzig announce arrival of Dutch youngster Ezechiel Banzuzi

Bundesliga club RB Leipzig have announced the summer transfer of Dutch youth international Ezechiel Banzuzi from Belgian side OH Leuven

According to several reports, Leipzig pay a total of €15 million for the 20-year-old midfielder. Banzuzi signs a contract until the summer of 2030 in East Germany.

"We are delighted that Ezechiel has chosen to sign with RB Leipzig," Leipzig technical director Marcel Schafer said on the club website. "He is a classic box-to-box midfielder, big, fast, physically and technically strong."

Banzuzi played 71 games for Leuven in two seasons, scoring 6 goals and providing 5 assists. "I am very happy that my future lies in Leipzig," said Banzuzi. "This club is known as the perfect place for young players to develop at the highest level. The club made it clear that they really wanted me and also had clear plans for my future here.

"The Bundesliga is also a really strong league. I’m somebody who leaves everything out there on the pitch. I will always give 100%, and I want to get the fans on my side as soon as possible.

"I will continue to focus fully on Leuven and our targets before I move here this summer. I’m really thankful to be able to take the next step in my career after two really good years.”

Banzuzi moved from Eredivisie club NAC Breda to OH Leuven in 2023 for a fee of €1.5 million. 'The Pearl of the South' and Leuven agreed upon a 15% sell-on percentage for Banzuzi, meaning NAC will get an additional €2.25 million for Banzuzi's Bundesliga move.