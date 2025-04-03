Tribal Football
RB Leipzig chief responds to Klopp appointment rumours

Paul Vegas
RB Leipzig chief Oliver Mintzlaff insists there's no plans to appoint Jurgen Klopp as new coach.

RBL sacked Marco Rose on Sunday and replaced him with Zsolt Low, who has signed to the end of the season.

Klopp, in his role as Red Bull football director, was involved in the decision and it's been suggested the former Liverpool manager could return to the touchline at RBL next season.

But Mintzlaff told Sky Deutschland: "I want to be our coach before Jürgen Klopp takes over - and nobody wants that to happen. That's why I can exclude it.

"With an extremely high probability, I'd say it's almost 100 percent certain he won't be our head coach next season."

