Pogba camp targets Bundesliga; Bayern Munich opens door

Paul Vegas
Paul Pogba's camp are working the German transfer market for his comeback.

The French midfielder is now free to join a new club after serving his 18-month doping ban. Pogba and Juventus mutually agreed a release from his contract in February and he is now working with personal trainers in preparation for his next move.

Sky Deutschland says Pogba wants to continue his career in Europe and his agents are sounding out Bundesliga clubs about a potential move.

Bayern Munich have been contacted and the door hasn't been shut. 

Bayern are considering the opportunity of betting on a player who has been out for many months, but whose qualities are beyond doubt.

 

 

Also from the point of view of marketing and brand promotion, his eventual arrival would be welcomed by the board. 

It's been suggested Bayern would draw up a contract directly linked to his performances. 

Meanwhile, Pogba said last week: "There are offers today.

"They come from everywhere. I want to see what suits me best. Because I am in a crucial period of my life and my career. 

"It is an important decision and I want to take the right amount of time to weigh everything up."

