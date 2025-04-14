Tottenham want to 'negotiate' with Bayern Munich over Mathys Tel deal

Tottenham will reportedly seek to negoatiate a lower fee with Bayern Munich for on-loan star Mathys Tel, but a final decision is yet to be made.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Tottenham are keen on keeping the 19-year-old at the club but are unwilling to pay the €50–55 million buy option they agreed to in January.

Tel has been decent as Ange Postecoglu’s side continue to struggle, scoring three goals in his 11 games across all competitions.

Spurs beat the likes of Chelsea and Man United to secure Tel’s signature in January but are yet to decide whether they want to sign him on a permanent basis.

It’s understood the young Frenchman has no future at Bayern and the club will seek to sell him regardless of what happens with Spurs.