Palhinha: Fulham boss Silva helped me land Bayern Munich move
Joao Palhinha admits some relief to be now a Bayern Munich player.

After the failed transfer last year, Palhinha finally arrived at Bayern this summer from Fulham. In an interview with bundesliga.com, the 29-year-old discussed his situation after missing a move to Bayern a year ago.

He recalled: "It was a difficult time, but I knew I had to keep playing for Fulham and that's what I did. Of course, the first few weeks were hard for me. I had some discussions with the coach (Marco Silva) and he helped me get back to my highest level. I also had a good season at Fulham, which led to me coming here after all."

On his current plans, Palhinha said: "When you play for a big club like Bayern, you have reached the highest level. I have realised my dream, but I know that I will feel fulfilled if I succeed here. It is not only a dream to sign for Bayern, but also to be successful here. I want to write my own history here and win trophies."

Palhinha has a long-term contract in Munich until 2028.

