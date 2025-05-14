Tribal Football
Most Read
Erik ten Hag assist warns Ruben Amorim of Man United 'reality'
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr makes Portugal debut in U15 victory
Arsenal and PSG line up move for Chelsea wonderkid
Rodrygo shuts down Arsenal and Liverpool transfer rumours: Stop making things up...

OFFICIAL: Eric Dier joins AS Monaco from Bayern Munich

Mário Rui Ventura
Eric Dier has signed for Monaco until June 2028
Eric Dier has signed for Monaco until June 2028AS Monaco
Eric Dier, the 31-year-old English international defender, was made official as a new signing for Monaco on Wednesday, with whom he has signed a contract valid until June 2028.

"Monaco are delighted to announce the arrival of Eric Dier from Bayern Munich, as of 1 July 2025. The 31-year-old English defender will sign a three-year contract and will remain with the club until 30 June 2028," announced Monaco.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Eric Dier went from Portuguese club Sporting to Tottenham in 2014/2015 and represented the English club until last season, before heading to Bayern Munich in January 2024.

In his year and a half with the German club, Eric Dier made a total of 27 appearances for Bayern Munich, scoring three goals and providing one assist, and recently won the Bundesliga, his first title as a professional footballer.

Mentions
BundesligaDier EricMonacoBayern MunichLigue 1
Related Articles
Bayern Munich defender Dier confirms Monaco move
Bayern Munich chief Freund discusses Kane and Dier futures
Bayern Munich chief announces Dier transfer decision