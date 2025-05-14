OFFICIAL: Eric Dier joins AS Monaco from Bayern Munich

Eric Dier, the 31-year-old English international defender, was made official as a new signing for Monaco on Wednesday, with whom he has signed a contract valid until June 2028.

"Monaco are delighted to announce the arrival of Eric Dier from Bayern Munich, as of 1 July 2025. The 31-year-old English defender will sign a three-year contract and will remain with the club until 30 June 2028," announced Monaco.

Eric Dier went from Portuguese club Sporting to Tottenham in 2014/2015 and represented the English club until last season, before heading to Bayern Munich in January 2024.

In his year and a half with the German club, Eric Dier made a total of 27 appearances for Bayern Munich, scoring three goals and providing one assist, and recently won the Bundesliga, his first title as a professional footballer.