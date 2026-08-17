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'Now is the time to talk' - Harry Kane opens door to new Bayern Munich contract

'Now is the time to talk' - Harry Kane opens door to new Bayern Munich contract
'Now is the time to talk' - Harry Kane opens door to new Bayern Munich contractREUTERS

Star striker Harry Kane has officially opened the door to a long-term future at Bayern Munich.

Kane, 33, has been an unequivocal success at Bayern since joining from Tottenham in 2023, scoring an incredible 146 goals in 147 games.

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The England captain’s current contract at the club is set to expire next summer, but there appears to be a willingness from all parties involved to extend it.

"I only have one year left on my contract, so now is the time to talk about it," Kane told reporters on Monday.

Kane is yet to play a single pre-season game for the German giants following his participation in the 2026 World Cup.

Bayern kick off their 2026-27 campaign with a Super Cup game against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday (August 22).

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