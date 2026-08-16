Huge worry for Bayern Munich as Jamal Musiala collapses on the pitch against RB Leipzig

Jamal Musiala collapsed during Bayern Munich's Telekom Cup clash with RB Leipzig.

According to Sport1, the German international complained of dizziness and circulatory problems due to the intense heat, while first examinations by Bayern’s doctors revealed nothing concerning.

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Musiala appeared to be unsteady on his feet and teammate Ismael Saibari and Joshua Kimmich who managed to catch Musiala before he collapsed to the ground.

Musiala was subsequently able to rise to his feet after a medical examination and a thumbs up from the medical staff. Speaking after the game, Bayern board member Max Eberl helped ease concerns on the midfielder.

“He’s doing well, that’s the most important thing,” Eberl told Bild, providing a brief update.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said: "It will become clear what it was. But of course we are keeping our fingers crossed."

Musiala is expected to rest and recover over the next few days ahead of the clash against Borussia Dortmund in the DFL Super Cup next weekend.

Bayern then kickoff their league campaign against Stuttgart on Friday, August 28th as the German champions seek to retain their title. Musiala should be okay to start but the club will be careful and will keep the 23 year old as hydrated as possible.

Despite Musiala’s absence, the club emerged as 3-1 victors, courtesy of goals from Luis Diaz, Nathaniel Brown and Musiala himself before he was taken off.