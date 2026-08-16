Borussia Dortmund agree €21.5M deal for Veerman: It’s obviously a beautiful club!

Joey Veerman is set to leave PSV and join Borussia Dortmund this summer as a deal is agreed.

After the impressive 1-2 win over Excelsior, the 27 year old spoke on the switch to the German giants, a move that when mentioned made him smile as it creeps closer.

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"It’s obviously a beautiful club. I’m just waiting to see how it all pans out," Veerman told ESPN. "You do hear rumours, of course, but in any case, I’m not playing there just yet."

The Netherlands international who has represented his country 16 times at senior level scored 8 goals in 29 Eredivisie appearances last season and was also named Eredivisie Player of the Month in both December and January.

As transfer rumours heat up, Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Sunday afternoon that a deal had been made for the midfielder who will make the switch this month.

“Joey Veerman to Borussia Dortmund, here we go! Deal agreed for €21.5m from PSV Eindhoven.

“Five year contract and medical booked for the midfielder who’s set to leave PSV. Veerman will undergo his medical tomorrow, as @RikElfrink reports.”

According to reports, he is set to undergo a medical on Monday ahead of the weekend German champions Bayern Munich in the DFL Supercup where he has the chance to make his debut.