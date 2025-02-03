Neuer extends Bayern Munich contract until 2026

Bayern Munich icon Manuel Neuer has extended his contract for a further year until the 30th of June 2026.

The German international’s contract was set to expire at the end of this season with many speculating on what his future will look like after leaving the German club. His extended deal will mark his 15th season with the club who are currently league leaders in the Bundesliga.

Max Eberl, board member for sport spoke on the deal and how iconic Neuer is for the club.

“Manuel Neuer is the best goalkeeper of his generation and a Bayern icon. When you talk about goalkeeping in our time, you talk about Manuel Neuer – and that’s around the world. He’s an absolute role model, both on and off the pitch. We’re delighted that this unique and successful relationship will continue.”

Christoph Freund, sporting director also opened up on the deal and praised Neuer for his commitment to Bayern.

“Manuel Neuer has been setting the bar for goalkeeping for over a decade. He’s our captain, a big figure at Bayern, and the team know they can always rely on him. We’re delighted that we can chase our goals next season with him as well.”

Neuer himself also commented on the deal and says he is looking to add to his trophy cabinet over the next year.

“I really enjoy playing football and want to remain a Bayern player. I’m still hungry and am looking forward to another year at this special club. We’ve always had good talks. That’s a good feeling. It feels good and we’ve still got many goals to achieve together.”