Manchester United 'closely monitoring' Bundesliga duo ahead of attacking overhaul

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Bundesliga forwards Benjamin Sesko and Hugo Ekitike ahead of a summer overhaul of their attacking options.

Per Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Ruben Amorim’s side have already started talks over a deal for a new striker, with Sesko, 21, and Ekiteke, 22, high on their list of options.

Both forwards have been in fine form so far this season, with Sesko scoring 17 goals and providing six assists in his 36 games for RB Leipzig so far this season.

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Ekiteke has been even more prolific, scoring 19 goals, and providing eight goals in his 38 games across all competitions.

The struggling Premier League side are now said to be 'closely monitoring' the two forwards ahead of the summer transfer window.

United are seriously lacking in front of goal this season, with Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund failing to set the world alight at Old Trafford, scoring just 14 goals between them.

Viktor Gyökeres, who worked with Amorim at Portuguese side Sporting, and Victor Osimhen remain of interest to the Premier League giants.