Liverpool boss Slot pushing for RB Leipzig attacker Simons

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is serious about bringing Xavi Simons to Merseyside.

Sport says the former Barcelona prospect is a top target for fellow Dutchman Slot.

Simons is currently on-loan at RB Leipzig from PSG and can be signed permanently for €80m.

However, RBL wish to talk down the permanent option to closer to €50m.

Meanwhile, Slot wants Liverpool to intervene and bring Simons to England.

Slowed down by an ankle injury, Simons has only played seven matches in the Bundesliga this season, for two goals and one assist.

