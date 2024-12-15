Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd will consider Garnacho offers
Nesta insists Monza "optimistic" facing Lecce
Juventus coach Motta talks Venezia and victory over Man City
AGREED! Man Utd and Cerro Porteno settle on Leon fee

Liverpool boss Slot pushing for RB Leipzig attacker Simons

Paul Vegas
Liverpool boss Slot pushing for RB Leipzig attacker Simons
Liverpool boss Slot pushing for RB Leipzig attacker SimonsTribalfootball
Liverpool boss Arne Slot is serious about bringing Xavi Simons to Merseyside.

Sport says the former Barcelona prospect is a top target for fellow Dutchman Slot.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Simons is currently on-loan at RB Leipzig from PSG and can be signed permanently for €80m.

However, RBL wish to talk down the permanent option to closer to €50m.

Meanwhile, Slot wants Liverpool to intervene and bring Simons to England.

Slowed down by an ankle injury, Simons has only played seven matches in the Bundesliga this season, for two goals and one assist.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
BundesligaPremier LeagueSimons XaviLiverpoolRB LeipzigPSGFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Klopp goes to battle with Liverpool over RB Leipzig loanee Simons
Agent: Klopp took Red Bull job knowing some would no longer like him
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Inter Milan plan big Jan market; Liverpool turn to Frimpong; Jaissle on West Ham list