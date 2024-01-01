Tribal Football
Man Utd made serious push for PSG-owned Simons, but...
Manchester United pushed hard to sign PSG midfielder Xavi Simons over the summer.

Currently on-loan with RB Leipzig, the Holland international was targeted by United before their swoop for PSG teammate Manuel Ugarte.

United made enquiries for Simons before he joined Holland's Euros squad in June.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting that PSG were willing to do business, but Simons preferred the option of a return to the Bundesliga for the new season.

United manager Erik ten Hag was full of praise for Simons in his role as pundit for Dutch TV during the Euros.

