Mainz fans mock Klopp with carnival float

Ansser Sadiq
Supporters of Bundesliga side Mainz have expressed their disappointment with former manager Jurgen Klopp following his decision to join Red Bull.

Klopp took on the role of Global Head of Football for Red Bull in October, shortly after concluding his nine-year tenure at Liverpool.

Now overseeing clubs such as RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg, and New York Red Bulls, he officially began his new position at the start of the year.

Mainz fans used the Rose Monday carnival parade to take a swipe at their former boss with a provocative float.

The display depicted Klopp with wings made of cash, clutching a Red Bull can in one hand and a football in the other.

Additionally, he was shown wearing a baseball cap emblazoned with a euro sign, seemingly mocking his move to the energy drink-backed football group.

