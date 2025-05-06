Liverpool not dropping pursuit of Stuttgart midfielder Stiller

Liverpool are still interested in VfB Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller.

The Stuttgarter-Nachrichten says Liverpool's interest in Stiller remains.

Stiller, 24, is high on the English champions' wish list for next season.

Stuttgart are demanding at least €60m to part with their key player this summer. Stiller has five goals and 15 assists in a total of 79 matches for Stuttgart.

His contract with the Bundesliga club extends until the summer of 2028.