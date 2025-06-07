Kristensen: Danish star narrates ordeal at Roma before Frankfurt's offer

Danish international defender Rasmus Nissen Kristensen says that he had lost his desire to play football after a failed stay at AS Roma before his girlfriend encouraged him to accept an offer from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Today Kristensen is all smiles as he together with the Danish national team prepares for the friendly against Northern Ireland but its not so long ago since Rasmus Nissen Kristensen was deeply depressed after ending a dismal loan period at AS Roma.

"At that period, I can only say that I sat down with my fiance and my parents and said that I don't think I want to play anymore"

"There was a lot of discussion and a lot of thinking, and during the summer the idea came up that I should just go home to Denmark and play instead. I had lost faith that I could find joy in playing football abroad", says Rasmus Kristensen to dr.dk.

Eintracht Frankfurt offered Kristensen a contract on loan but a stay in the German metropole wasn't exactly very tempting for the Danish international at first. However, his girlfriend Frederikke insisted that he should give it a shot.

"I was pretty sure that I wasn't going to continue playing abroad. But there she convinced me."

The idea of ​​returning home to Denmark was put on hold and the stay in the Bundesliga turned out to be just the right thing for the 27-year-old national team defender - and for Eintracht Frankurt.

The past season in Germany ended with a third place and a ticket to the Champions League, the first time in 32 years that Frankfurt has finished so high in the Bundesliga.

Add that a great run in the Europa League, where Frankfurt reached the quarter-finals before crashing out to Tottenham who won the tournament.

Rasmus Kristensen sayd he has found his home in Frankfurt.

"That's how I describe it myself. That I have found my home. I have convinced myself that I belong at this level. It means a lot, because I have lacked that, and I have doubted myself for a long time", says Nissen Kristensen.

"I have come into a dressing rooms where I really feel like I fit in. There are a lot of cool types. You look forward to going to training, you look forward to going on away trips. Frankfurt is home for me", ends the Danish right back.