Sunderland midfielder Bellingham commits to Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund are convinced they've landed the commitment of Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham.

The Daily Mail says BVB sources state that Bellingham has given them his word that he will join the German giants this summer.

Bellingham was in Germany last week for talks with BVB, along with RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt.

And the youngster has now agreed to sign with Dortmund, where his older brother, Jude, spent three seasons before leaving for Real Madrid.

Sunderland are expected to accept a £25m offer from Dortmund for Bellingham in the coming days.

