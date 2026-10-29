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Kovac says Karestas could return for Borussia Dortmund's clash with Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac
Borussia Dortmund coach Niko KovacReuters / Leon Kuegeler

Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas is battling to ⁠be fit in time for the Bundesliga Klassiker at Bayern Munich on Saturday, coach ‌Niko Kovac said on Thursday.

The Greece international, one of the ‌club's major signings this season, suffered ‌an ankle injury on October 17th in the ‌0-0 draw with Union Berlin. He had just ‌returned after collapsing in September due to what the club called 'circulatory problems'.

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"He trained in part with ‌the team today. It was matchday ⁠plus two and ‌minus two so it was not too intensive," Kovac told ​a press conference.

Konstantinos Karetsas as he is helped after sustaining an injury
Konstantinos Karetsas as he is helped after sustaining an injuryReuters / Annegret Hilse

Dortmund moved into the German Cup third round with Tuesday's ​last-gasp 3-2 home win over Werder Bremen.

"Today was the first time Karetsas trained with the team. ⁠The plan is ​that if all is well tomorrow, he will train with the team and we will decide if he is ready to go to ‌Munich or not," Kovac said.

Dortmund, like Bayern, are still unbeaten in the Bundesliga this season, and both teams are on 17 points, with the Bavarians top on goal difference. Dortmund have scored 12 goals in seven league games, fewer than half of Bayern's 25.

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Winning probabilityFlashscore

"It is the Klassiker, and after a long time we can play ‌a game having the same level of points," Kovac ​said.

"That makes the match more interesting, but ‌it does not make it easier. Bayern are the gold standard, not only in Germany but in Europe.

"We may have a chance this time to turn the game in ⁠our favour but, as ⁠I said, it ‌won't be easy."

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