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Ajax and Bayern face off in opening match at Nairobi's Raila Odinga International Stadium

The Raila Odinga International Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya
The Raila Odinga International Stadium in Nairobi, KenyaPhoto by SIMON MAINA / AFP

Ajax and Bayern Munich will play the inaugural match at Kenya's new national stadium, the Raila Odinga International Stadium, in the capital of Nairobi, the clubs confirmed on Wednesday.

The match will take place on January 5th, 2027.

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The Raila Odinga International Stadium, also known as Talanta Sports Stadium, has been under construction since 2024 and will function as Kenya's new national stadium. The stadium, which seats up to 60,000, is set to host the games during the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, along with other football and rugby matches.

"The invitation to Ajax and Bayern Munich for the opening match was accompanied by warm words from the organisers for both clubs," Ajax said on the club website.

"The match between Bayern Munich and Ajax - six- and four-time UEFA Champions League winners respectively - is regarded by the organisers as a major football event in East Africa. It marks the opening of a special new stadium in front of a huge African crowd, a clash between two giants of international football, and a defining moment for Kenya on the road to the Africa Cup of Nations."

The club calls it "an honour" to be invited for the event, while also calling the game against Bayern a "serious test of strength" during the Eredivisie's winter break.

'A continent with huge passion'

Rouven Kasper, Bayern's board member for sales and marketing, hailed the continent of Africa for its football-crazy mentality and calls the game a great way to bond with the African Bayern fans.

“FC Bayern has millions of fantastic fans in Africa with whom we feel a close connection – it’s a continent with a huge passion for football," Kasper said.

"For many years, we have consistently maintained a presence in America and Asia with our ‘Audi Summer Tour’. Now we have a new opportunity to further strengthen our connection with our fans in Africa too, to allow people to experience FC Bayern first-hand and to underline our club’s international appeal. We will be making a further contribution to raising the profile of the Bundesliga and are very much looking forward to this special event.”

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