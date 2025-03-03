Klopp to make key decision as RB Leipzig target Palace boss Glasner to replace Rose

Ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is now Red Bull's Global Head of Soccer and will be part of a huge decision which could see Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner join RB Leipzig.

Red Bull chief Jurgen Klopp drew up a three-man shortlist to replace the struggling Marco Rose which includes Stuttgart boss Sebastian Hoeness, Roger Schmidt and Glasner who is much admired by Klopp who spoke about him ahead of a meeting at Anfield in April 2024.

“Oliver is someone whose work I know pretty well as he is a manager who did a really good job in the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt before moving to Palace earlier this year.

“Replacing a club legend like Roy Hodgson would not be easy for anyone but Oliver's record, reputation and ability make him a wise choice, I would say. I do not know how well known he was in England before he came to the Premier League, but his CV speaks for itself and it is even decorated with a Europa League, which was won a couple of seasons back with Frankfurt.

“Oliver has not been in this country for too long but already you can see his methods and his work starting to show at Palace. For this reason and many more besides, not least the quality of their players, we should prepare for a proper test today as clearly one is coming."

Current manager Marco Rose is under immense pressure this season with his side 6th in the Bundesliga and out of the Champions League. His side are set to face Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund before the international break which could see him sacked if the results do not go his way. Glasner has 16 months left on his contract with Palace, having joined in February 2024 so if Klopp did want to bring him in this season he would have to pay a huge fee to do so.

League leaders Bayern Munich last summer were linked with Glasner after an impressive start to life with Palace, who reportedly demanded €100M (£82m) for his services. Now time has passed, that fee will have dropped down and Klopp may be in with a chance of luring him away from the Eagles if he has the budget at his disposal.