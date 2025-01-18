Kid brother of Man Utd ace Hojlund proud of first Eintracht Frankfurt goal

Oscar Hojlund was proud scoring in Eintracht Frankfurt's win against Borussia Dortmund on Friday.

The midfielder is the younger brother of Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund and joined Eintracht Frankfurt last year.

Oscar, 20, told the club's website: "My first Eintracht goal felt fantastic. I am very happy. Hopefully I can score more in the future.

"Before my replacement, Dino Toppmöller told me to do what I always do - win back the ball and boost the team.

"I'm fine and the team is in good shape. It was another step forward for the team and for me personally. The team has a fantastic mentality. We can achieve a lot this season."