Kane on facing a "dangerous" Borussia Dortmund side: We have to go out with no fear

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has spoken to the Bundesliga site ahead of this weekend's clash with Borussia Dortmund and says his side must play with no fear.

The England captain has 34 goals in 40 games this season, helping Bayern go six points clear at the top of the Bundesliga as he searches for his first major trophy. He opened up on this weekend’s clash after what was a disappointing defeat to Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I think they'd always be a dangerous team. I think they have a lot of quality players. Obviously, with the new coach (Kovač) now as well, they seem to have picked up a little bit and are still in the quarterfinal of the UEFA Champions League as well. So we know on their day, they can be really dangerous and can hurt any opposition. So we have to be ready for that.”

Kane emphasized the importance of the home crowd at the Allianz Arena who he says will make a huge difference on the game as Bayern look to beat Dortmund for the first time since November 2023.

“Being at home at the Allianz, we need to try and use that. Like every other game, we'll prepare well. Obviously, it's stuck in between two big Champions League games as well, but it's the same for them. So, again, we have to get on with that and just go out like we have in every other game: try and dominate and try and play with a high intensity and in the end, try and be too much for the opposition. That won't change against them. We know it'll be tough, but we have to go out with no fear.”

Dortmund sit eighth in the Bundesliga and sacked former head coach Nuri Sahin earlier in the season. Now, under new manager Niko Kovač’s they are starting to turn their form around and Kane believes that they must ignore their league position and be cautious heading into what he thinks should be a tough game due its size.

“Well, I think it maybe suits their profile of player a little bit and just their style of play. There are teams sometimes in the Bundesliga who drop (back) and make it difficult to break down, and we've experienced that as well. They're not always easy because on the counter-attack, they can be dangerous.

“Like I said, they're a top team because of the players they have. You see that in the Champions League especially. We have to be careful. We have to be careful in every game because it's tight there at the top. If we can win that game, it'll be a huge step towards the success that we want.”