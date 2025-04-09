Harry Kane hits out at Inter Milan for 'celebrating like they won the tie'

Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane made his feelings know after his side's narrow 2-1 Champions League defeat to Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Davide Frattesi scored an 88th minute winner to secure a valuable away win for the Italians in their Champions League quarter-final.

The Inter players celebrated frantically as Kane, 31, and co looked on, knowing they would have to go to the San Siro and get a result should they want to see the semis.

Kane made his feelings known regarding Inter’s celebrations, warning them that the tie isn’t over just yet.

“Tough game, Inter are a very good team, but I think we were in control for large spells, especially in the second half,” the England captain told reporters (h/t Football Italia).

“I thought it was a dominant performance. It’s disappointing to concede the way we did. Obviously, it leaves a bad feeling.

“We always have to believe we can turn it around. We’re a dangerous team against any opposition. I know they celebrated like they won the tie at the end, but it’s all to play for. It’s one goal and 90 minutes to play.”