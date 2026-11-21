Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane suffered an ankle injury in Friday's Bundesliga match with Cologne

Bayern Munich's star striker Harry Kane pledged to return for the "business end of the season" after undergoing surgery on his left ankle on Saturday.

Kane limped off after 20 minutes of Bayern's 1-1 home draw with Cologne in their Bundesliga match on Friday, with the club confirming the England captain had torn a ligament in his ankle.

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Bayern issued a statement Saturday saying the Ballon d'Or winner had "successfully undergone surgery" on his left ankle.

"The 33-year-old will now begin his rehabilitation program," Bayern said, with the injury expected to keep Kane out for three to four months.

Kane posted a picture on social media from his hospital bed on Saturday, vowing to work his way back to fitness this season.

"The highs and lows of life! Obviously very disappointed to get this injury, but as always it's an opportunity to show resilience and improvement going into 2027.

"I'll be back fresh and ready to go for the business end of the season."

Kane shared a quote from three-time Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Julian Edelman: "Tough times don't last, tough people do", while thanking his supporters for their messages of support.

Kane has a history of ankle issues, although he has only missed a handful of games since moving to Bayern in 2023.

England coach Thomas Tuchel will be keeping a keen eye on how England's most capped player's rehabilitation progresses.

England play Norway in the Nations League quarter-finals in late March.

The injury comes at a difficult time for Bayern, who are currently missing several players, particularly up front.

Bayern are without Luis Diaz, Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies, Ismael Saibari and captain Manuel Neuer, while midfielder Jamal Musiala and coach Vincent Kompany both returned after long lay-offs on Friday.