Hoeness brands Matthaus "not right in the head" over Bayern Munich plans for Woltemade

Uli Hoeness has slammed fellow Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus over his comments about Nick Woltemade.

Bayern are said to have agreed personal terms with the striker and it's suggested they hope to convince VfB Stuttgart to sell for €30m. However, VfB are said to rate Woltemade at €100m.

Advertisement Advertisement

Reacting to the news, Matthaus told BILD: "I've been saying it for a long time: Woltemade is a player suitable for Bayern. And I think it's right that Bayern are interested in him.

"Even if 60 million euros seems low to me. If we had been talking about 80 or 100 million, it wouldn't have surprised me."

In reaction, Hoeness snapped to Kicker: "Lothar Matthäus is not right in his head."

Hoeness explained that in this way Matthaus does not take any responsibility, throwing out astronomical figures, putting pressure on Stuttgart which would risk losing face publicly if he were sold for a lower price.

"These experts have long been a thorn in our side," added Hoeness, who demonstrated his irritation towards former players who influence public opinion.