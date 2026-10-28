Olise to win the Ballon d'Or? Bayern chief backs winger as contract talks begin

Bayern Munich chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen has backed Michael Olise to one day win the Ballon d'Or.

Olise finished 9th in the 2026 Ballon d’Or rankings this year, eight places behind winner and teammate Harry Kane, who lifted the award on the night.

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After 57 appearances where he grabbed 25 goals and 28 assists, Olise was named Bayern's Player of the Season for a second consecutive campaign as he continues to thrive in Germany.

Despite winning the same trophies as Kane, Olise finished far below the England captain despite his fine performances. This suggests Olise would need international success and even bigger numbers if he wants to one day be crowned the best player on the planet.

Speaking this week on Olise's chances in the future, Dreesen praised the France star and revealed that anything is possible for the 24-year-old.

"There is no need to discuss whether Michael is a gifted footballer - he most certainly is. If someone asked me today whether he would win the Ballon d'Or one day, my answer would always be: I don't see why not. Of course, he also needs a team that functions well around him. He has that here with us, and he appreciates it.

"We want Michael to play for us for as long as possible. When the time is right, we will discuss the future with him."

Olise's current deal runs until 2029, and after Dreesen's comments, Bayern are clearly seeking to extend his time with the club as interest from the likes of Real Madrid ramps up.

Bayern host Magdeburg in the DFB-Pokal second round on Wednesday evening, a game where Olise will hope to show off his talent once more and lead the side to more silverware.