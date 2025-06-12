Go Ahead Eagles' Simonis officially unveiled as new Wolfsburg manager

Former Go Ahead Eagles manager Paul Simonis has been appointed as the new coach of Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg.

As the club announced on Thursday, the Dutchman signed a contract until 30 June 2027.

"It was an intensive process, at the end of which we decided in favour of Paul Simonis. He fits our requirements profile perfectly," said Wolfsburg's sporting director Peter Christiansen.

Simonis works "in great detail in all areas" and has "the same ideas and concepts in terms of content and structure as we want to present ourselves on the pitch in the future and reorganise VfL Wolfsburg with fresh impetus and at the same time consistently advance its development".

Simonis succeeds Ralph Hasenhüttl in Wolfsburg. Wolfsburg parted company with the Austrian at the end of the season after a bad run of results. U19 coach Daniel Bauer finished the season on an interim basis. Wolfsburg ended the season in a disappointing eleventh place.

History maker

Simonis is eager to get started in Wolfsburg. "I can hardly wait to take on this challenge and work with the team, the staff and the environment.

"I'm really looking forward to working at a top level in a very strong and exciting league in the future."

Simonis only took over as head coach of the Go Ahead Eagles last summer. Simonis won the club its first major trophy when they beat AZ 4-2 on penalties. The team finished seventh in the Eredivisie under Simonis, who had previously been assistant coach at the Eagles and sc Heerenveen.

The proud Simonis carries a double feeling after his move to Germany. "On the one hand, I am delighted to be joining such a big club that plays in a major European league. It is a unique opportunity for me, and I wanted to seize it," he said.

"Conversely, you are leaving a club that is truly close to your heart. In the three seasons I have worked here, I have experienced so much: promotion, staying up and, of course, last season when we won the cup. It was unforgettable."

Simonis' coaching team will include Tristan Berghuis, Peter van der Veen, and Martin Darneviel. Wolfsburg's long-time goalkeeping coach, Pascal Formann, remains on the staff. According to the club, the new coach will be officially introduced at the beginning of July.