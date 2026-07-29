Crystal Palace's move for defender Chrislain Matsima has reportedly stalled as Maxence Lacroix nears Chelsea.

Lacroix, 26, is set to become a Chelsea player for a reported £52 million, with an announcement of the deal expected imminently.

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It’s been widely reported that Palace are keen on Augsburg’s Matsima, 24, as their replacement for the France international.

According to The Standard, talks between the two clubs have stalled as they can’t agree on a fee, and Palace are looking at other targets.

Nathan Zeze, 21, who currently plays for Saudi Pro League club Neom SC, is high on Palace’s list of potential alternatives.

The youngster is keen on a return to Europe having turned down interest from Palace, Bournemouth, and Liverpool to make the move to Saudi Arabia last summer.