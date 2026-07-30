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BlueCo's Strasbourg in talks with USMNT and Gladbach ace Gio Reyna

BlueCo's Strasbourg in talks with USMNT and Gladbach ace Gio Reyna
BlueCo's Strasbourg in talks with USMNT and Gladbach ace Gio ReynaJAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Profimedia

Strasbourg are reportedly in talks over a move to sign USMNT and Borussia Monchengladbach playmaker Gio Reyna.

The 23-year-old was widely regarded as one of the USMNT’s best young talents, but his progress has stalled over the past few seasons.

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Reyna joined Borussia Monchengladbach from Dortmund last summer, but failed to cement a regular place, starting just four of his 19 Bundesliga games, scoring once.

According to The Athletic, BlueCo owned Strasbourg are now in talks to give Reyna a chance to revive his career.

A move to Strasbourg would mark Reyna’s fourth club in as many years, having also spent he second half of 2023-24 on loan at Nottingham Forest.

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BundesligaGiovanni ReynaStrasbourgB. MonchengladbachBergisch GladbachLigue 1Football transfers