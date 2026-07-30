Strasbourg are reportedly in talks over a move to sign USMNT and Borussia Monchengladbach playmaker Gio Reyna.

The 23-year-old was widely regarded as one of the USMNT’s best young talents, but his progress has stalled over the past few seasons.

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Reyna joined Borussia Monchengladbach from Dortmund last summer, but failed to cement a regular place, starting just four of his 19 Bundesliga games, scoring once.

According to The Athletic, BlueCo owned Strasbourg are now in talks to give Reyna a chance to revive his career.

A move to Strasbourg would mark Reyna’s fourth club in as many years, having also spent he second half of 2023-24 on loan at Nottingham Forest.