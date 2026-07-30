Bayern Munich chief confirms three names removed from Vincent Kompany's plans

Bayern Munich are not expected to make any further transfer signings this summer according to CEO Max Eberl.

The Bundesliga champions secured two quickfire deals during the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Ismael Saibari and Nathaniel Brown joined for a combined €105M from PSV Eindhoven and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively.

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Veteran duo Raphael Guerreiro and Leon Goretzka have also left on free transfers, but the Bavarians have confirmed they are not interested in offers on Luis Diaz and Michael Olise, despite Real Madrid tracking the pair.

Eberl was firm in his point of the club not looking for new faces, but he stated there are still players he's aiming to offload, as part of a squad trimming move ahead of the 2026/27 season.

"We closed the transfers of Brown and Saibari very quickly. I thought it was clear that we were done with incomings. I had to smile about the names being linked to us. There's 0% truth to these rumours.

"Bryan Zaragoza, Sacha Boey and Joao Palhinha are not in our plans. They have no future at Bayern. If they want to stay with us, it will be tough, because we're not planning with them."

Zaragoza has been linked with a move back to Spain, with several LaLiga sides registering an interest in signing him, but Palhinha's options look limited and he could return to former side Sporting CP.