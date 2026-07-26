NOT YET! RB Leipzig REJECT Real Madrid's Diomande bid but deal still expected to happen

Contrary to earlier reports, RB Leipzig have rejected Real Madrid's most recent offer for winger Yan Diomande, but a deal is still expected to be struck.

Fabrizio Romano had reported that Diomande’s move to Real Madrid was imminent after the two clubs reached an agreement on a €100 million + fee.

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Per The Athletic, that isn’t quite the case, and RB Leipzig have actually rejected Real Madrid’s latest offer for the 19-year-old.

Real Madrid had an initial bid for Diomande rejected by the German club around 10 days ago and returned with an improved offer worth €120million, which includes an €100m fixed fee, more recently.

That proposal is yet to receive a response from RB Leipzig and is expected to be rejected, however, there remains confidence from all parties that the deal will be completed.

Diomande had previously given his priority to European champions PSG, but the French club were unwilling to pay the money quoted and have now pulled out of the race.