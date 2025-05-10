Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: A shootout to decide the LaLiga title
Casemiro to retire at Man United after Amorim revival
Antony could make history as first player to win two European medals in one season
ElClasico: Real Madrid go to Barcelona with LaLiga title race in balance

Fullkrug assures West Ham fans amid exit rumours

Paul Vegas
Fullkrug assures West Ham fans amid exit rumours
Fullkrug assures West Ham fans amid exit rumoursMI News/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Niclas Fullkrug has rubbished claims he's unsettled at West Ham United.

The Germany striker is in his first season in England, but with West Ham sitting in 17th place on the Premier League table, he is being linked with a return to the Bundesliga.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But the summer signing from Borussia Dortmund told Kicker: "Well, I never intended to leave West Ham – and it's not on my mind right now either. Because I'm really enjoying this job at the moment.

"And I didn't join a club at 32 to use it as a springboard."

Fullkrug also insisted: "I find a challenge like this appealing: moving to a club that isn't yet where you want to be.

"I'll take my time at Werder Bremen as an example: we started out in the second division back then - and now the club is in single-digit positions in the Bundesliga. I would like to push for a similar improvement here too." 

Fullkrug's deal with West Ham runs to 2028.

Mentions
BundesligaPremier LeagueFullkrug NiclasWest HamDortmundWerder BremenFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Dortmund's Gittens announces he is leaving as Arsenal and Chelsea links continue to grow
Chelsea discussing personal terms with Dortmund winger Gittens
Chelsea, Newcastle to meet with agent of BVB keeper Kobel