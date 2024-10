From 90k to 100M? BVB set price for Chelsea, Spurs target Gittens

Borussia Dortmund are insisting Jamie Gittens won't leave on the cheap.

The former Manchester City junior is being linked with a return to England.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham are all tracking Gittens' progress.

But BILD says Dortmund have let it be known that the winger won't leave for less than €100m.

In 2020, Gittens moved from Manchester City's academy to BVB for just €90,000 in training compensation.